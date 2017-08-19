Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Thongsbridge man exposed himself in front of shocked staff at a mobile phone shop.

The incident happened at the Dewsbury branch of the Carphone Warehouse on April 12 this year.

Harry Tratye, 23, pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals intending that somebody would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, said: “He was in Carphone Warehouse and decided to pull his trousers down and expose himself to a member of staff.”

He considered a report on Trayte, said to have possible mental health issues.

Judge Fanning told the Huddersfield court that this described him as being unpredictably aggressive towards others, particularly towards vulnerable people.

He adjourned sentencing so that probation staff can carry out a full assessment of him.

As a convicted sex offender Trayte, of Larch Avenue in Thongsbridge, must now register his details with a police.