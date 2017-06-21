Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An injured man was arrested after going to hospital - then taking two hours to return to his curfew address.

Aadil Malik faces charges of possession of firearms with intent to cause a fear of violence, attempted wounding, violent disorder and witness intimidation.

He currently has strict court bail conditions, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard, which include residence at an address in Lynndale Avenue, Birkby, and an electronically-monitored curfew.

Magistrates heard that on Friday (June 16) the 21-year-old contacted EMS, the company monitoring his curfew, to say that he had gone to Leeds General Infirmary.

But when he left the hospital it took him more than two hours to return home, the Huddersfield court heard.

His solicitor Fazaila Kauser explained: “He went to hospital with an arm injury and when he left the hospital his phone battery was low. Then he decided to walk to a friend’s house in Beeston and the friend gave him a lift back.

“He’s been advised that if he has any further difficulties he can use the hospital phone.”

Malik admitted breaching his bail conditions. He denied being out past his curfew on another date but magistrates found this breach proved and remanded him in custody until his appearance at Leeds Crown Court on July 13.