A man texted his ex to warn her that she wouldn’t be able to cope with his solicitor “being at her throat” during his trial.

Christopher Jones sent several unpleasant messages to his former girlfriend on July 17.

In another text he claimed that photos posted of her online had “hits in Australia and Canada with four million responses.”

The 31-year-old faces trial accused of assaulting his ex by whipping her with his mobile phone and biting her cheek.

Jones denies assault and was banned from contacting his ex ahead of his trial on October 5.

But he ignored his bail conditions by sending her several texts.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “In one message he told her: ‘Your face has gone viral, we’ve had hits in Australia and Canada and four million responses, hah, hah.’”

In another text he warned her that all of her past would come up in court and said: “You won’t cope with my solicitor being at your throat and if you have a go it’ll lead to deep s****.”

Mrs Seddon described these messages as unpleasant.

She told magistrates: “These were somewhat menacing and not particularly pleasant for a victim coming to court to give evidence.”

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that the texts referred to pictures of the couple on holiday together and Jones’ own injuries he claims he sustained during the alleged attack.

Jones, of New Ing Mills, in Batley, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody and pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions.

Magistrates released him on the same conditions as previously ahead of his trial.