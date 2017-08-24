Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN arrested after failing to comply with his post-sentence supervision was reported missing by police.

Andrew Stone, 30, was told to keep in touch with his probation officer following his release from prison last September.

But Kirklees magistrates heard that he disappeared earlier this year and was reported missing by police in April.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that soon after his client’s release from prison he split up with his partner.

This resulted in him having nowhere to live and he has been sofa surfing ever since, he told magistrates.

Mr Sampson added: “He accepts that he’s not been keeping in touch with the probation service since his release from prison.

“The major thing is he’s not reoffended since his release.”

Stone, now living at Fountains Avenue in Batley, was fined £100 and told to pay £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.