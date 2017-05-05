Local memorabilia up for auction at Bramleys

A man in his 50s has died in a flat fire, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Savile Road, Halifax, shortly after 5.30 this morning (Friday) after the fire broke out on the top floor of a building converted into flats.

Detectives and fire investigators are at the scene to establish the cause of the fire and a post-mortem will be carried out later today.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to a property in Savile Road in Halifax at 5.37am.

“The body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found inside the address.”

Det Insp Craig Lord, of Calderdale CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing today with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this fire which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine a cause of death.”