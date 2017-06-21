Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who broke into his ex’s home when she put the latch on to keep him out has been fined.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Ben Coulter had gone out drinking after splitting up with his partner.

When he was unable to spend the night at a friend’s house, he returned to the house in Deighton and found himself locked out.

He barged into the Riddings Road house, kicking through a door panel before making his way upstairs and demanding a ring back.

The Huddersfield court was told that the couple’s relationship was strained due to ongoing issues and the 30-year-old was asked to leave following a row.

When he returned he had a key but the latch was on the door and he couldn’t understand why this was the case, his solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained.

He added: “The glass was insecure and dropped out, he’s climbed out and they had an argument.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Coulter ordered a probation report on Coulter, of Ledgard Wharf in Mirfield, to pay £200 fine plus £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

He must also comply with a community order involving 20 days of rehabilitation activities.