A man found collapsed outside a Holmfirth pub had suffered a fractured skull - but it’s not clear how it happened.

Police were called to the Shoulder of Mutton at 2.30am today (Sunday) by the ambulance service who were alerted by passersby.

The injured man, a 46-year-old from Holmfirth, had been found on the ground outside the pub.

Police said he sustained a nasty head injury which included a skull fracture.

He is being treated at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

It is not clear how the man sustained his injuries.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said that initial inquiries suggested the man had been out socialising in Holmfirth before being found injured by members of the public.

“We have spoken to some witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything which would explain how he came to be injured.”

Det Insp Robinson said the man could have fallen, been pushed or been subjected to an attack.

“We need to get to the bottom of how he ended up where he did, whether he was pushed, assaulted or fell. We are making inquiries and want to hear from anyone who might have seen it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101.