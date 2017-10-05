Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest is due to open tomorrow (Fri) into the death of a man whose body was found at an address in Dalton on Monday evening.

Police were called to the house in Round Wood Avenue just before 7pm. Initial indications suggested the man had taken his own life but an investigation is underway.

Today, (Thurs) a coroners officer at Bradford Coroner’s Office confirmed the deceased was 46 year old Russell Dean Armitage.

He said: “An inquest has not been opened yet but one should be opening tomorrow.”

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man at a property on Round Wood Avenue at around 6.55pm. The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”