A father whose body was discovered in Dovestone Reservoir had been working as a ‘gardener’ at two cannabis farms, an inquest heard.

Craig Wilcox, 28, was reported missing in January 2014. His body was later discovered in the reservoir on Saddleworth Moor near to Greenfield.

A hearing into his death has heard how Mr Wilcox had told friends he was worried for his safety after one of the farms had been raided by rivals shortly before his death.

Craig, from Greater Manchester, was described by his family as “a generous man with a good sense of humour who loved being a dad.”

The inquest heard he had been looking after cannabis farms in Newton Heath and Chadderton areas of Manchester, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Det Insp Terry Crompton, of Greater Manchester Police, told the hearing yesterday (Wednesday) that concerns were raised over possible suspicious circumstances after he disappeared.

He said: “Craig had told his friends that the reason he was being pursued was because he was being blamed for the loss of the plants,” adding there was no evidence he was involved in the theft.

Phone records show that on the night of January 6, 2014, Craig’s phone travelled from Newton Heath to the Dovestone area and left 20 minutes later – but DI Crompton said the police do not believe he came back with it.

Forensic pathologist Charles Wilson told the court that Craig did not have any major injuries, and as his body had been in the water for some time it was not possible to say for sure whether he had drowned.

However, he did say that on the balance of probabilities he felt it was likely Craig’s death had been caused from ‘immersion in the water’, either due to drowning or hypothermia.

Det Insp Crompton said: “We have no witnesses and there are a range of possibilities, from murder to accidental death.

“I still regard Craig’s death as criminal, and police enquiries will continue until we have exhausted everything, or we have a satisfactory conclusion.”

Six men were arrested in connection with Craig’s death, but no-one has been charged, and the actual cause of his death is still unclear.

Coroner Lisa Hashmi concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a verdict of unlawful death, and recorded an open verdict.

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone with any information in relation to Craig’s death to come forward now for the sake of his family.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 0161 856 4711 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.