Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was found dead after police were called to a house in Dalton.

Police officers were called after concern grew for the safety of the man.

Police were called to the house in Round Wood Avenue just before 7pm on Monday. It is believed the man may have taken his own life but an investigation is underway.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man at a property on Round Wood Avenue at around 6.55pm.

“The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The coroner has been informed and an inquest is likely to be opened shortly.