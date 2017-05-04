Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been convicted by a jury of encouraging his girlfriend to have sex with a dog and warned to expect a prison sentence.

Michael Smith filmed what happened between Gwen Kerr and the bull mastiff Tank, but weeks later showed it to a social worker claiming he was concerned for the grandmother’s welfare.

He told a jury at Leeds Crown Court in evidence yesterday(thurs) he thought Kerr must be on drugs and only wanted to prove her strange behaviour and was not acting for any sexual gratification when he pressed record on his camcorder.

But the six man six woman jury rejected his account and after an hour found Smith guilty of aiding and abetting counselling and procuring Kerr to have intercourse with an animal and also guilty on a second charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Smith, 64 of Princess Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, was bailed for a report from the Probation Service until next month to be sentenced along with Kerr, who has admitted having sex with an animal at her home in Queen Street, Chickenley.

Judge James Spencer QC told Smith: “For the offences of which you have been convicted the chances are there will be a significant prison sentence.”

He thanked the jury who had to watch two four minute videos of the activity during the trial, saying “I do know there are more pleasant experiences” but told them they had played a “significant part in the administration of justice.”

Mark McKone prosecuting told the jury in opening that it was the crown’s case Smith had encouraged Kerr to have sex with the dog, filmed it and that was supported by Smith saying at one point “let him take it” and tapping Kerr on the buttocks during the sexual activity.

He did not accept Smith had a legitimate reason for being in possession of such images.

Mr McKone said matters came to light when Smith went to Huddersfield social services on May 27 last year and showed a team leader the footage on a camcorder.

He said he had been in an on/off relationship with Kerr for 20 years and had taken the footage some weeks previously.

The jury heard Smith told the social worker he was worried about Kerr saying a drug dealer had been giving her amphetamines and she had been put to work as sex worker. She told him she would have to report the footage to the police. Smith denied he made two films and said he did not know how more footage got on the camcorder.