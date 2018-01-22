Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found badly hurt in Lepton over the weekend has sadly died of his injuries, police have confirmed.

The 49-year-old man was found seriously injured on Common End Lane on Saturday. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died last night.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious but police are appealing to hear from anyone who may have any information on the circumstances of the man’s death.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID said: “Although we still do not have a complete picture as to the circumstances, at this stage, we are not treating it as suspicious.

“A forensic post mortem will now take place to further establish the cause of death and assist in unravelling the full nature of this incident. We are supporting the man’s family at this difficult time and continuing to develop a chronology of events.

“Our CCTV enquiries have allowed us to track some of his movements prior to the incident. It is important, however, that we can fill in the gaps of the timeline that led to him sustaining these serious injuries. I would ask that anyone who has any information, however significant you may believe it to be, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 390 of January 20.