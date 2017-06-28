Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was found dead in a house in Paddock has been named locally as John Utley.

The man’s body was found at 6.30am this morning (Wednesday) at a house in Royds Avenue. At noon police announced a 55-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours named the man as 79-year-old John Utley, saying he lived at the house with his wife Louise, and the couple had two stepsons and a daughter.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A grandmother living nearby, who did not wish to be named, spoke of her shock.

She said: “My daughter-in-law rang me at 8am to tell me what had happened.

“I was very shocked as I’ve lived here since 1982 and he and his wife Louise were living here then.

“They had two stepsons, Richard and Wayne Thornton, who John brought up as his own from being little. They also had a daughter of their own, Kadine.

(Photo: Helen McGinlay)

“I used to work at a pub in town and John called in for a drink now and again.

“Whatever has happened he didn’t deserve this. I can’t get over it.”

Police taped off the street around the end-of-terrace house, which is at the back of Royds School.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Around a dozen police officers as well as forensic experts combed the scene with a blue and white tent put up on the street later in the day.

One resident said he spotted the police scene and an ambulance at about 6.45am.

He said all he had been told by neighbours was that there had been an incident.

He said the man who lived at the house was in his 60s or 70s and lived with his wife.

The resident said he returned home from work in the early hours and went to bed but had not heard any altercation or noise during the night.

“I came home and went to bed. Then when I woke up I saw the police scene and a neighbour had text me saying there had been an incident.

“I am just so shocked. You do not expect to wake up to this.”

Peter Lockwood, who lives on adjoining Quarmby Road, said: “I saw the street had been all cordoned off and one person told me police said there had been a serious incident and that we would find out later.

“Officers have been knocking on doors asking if anyone has any CCTV.”

Tonight (Wednesday) police were contiuning to question the arrested man. Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “The investigation will be going on into the night.”