A suspect spotted allegedly masturbating in the women's toilets of a restaurant was later caught in a massage parlour - reportedly naked and covered in lubricant.

Police were called to a restaurant in Manchester city centre on Friday evening following reports that a man had been standing in the middle of the ladies' loo with his pants down.

When officers arrived the suspect had left - but police found him in a massage parlour nearby, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The man, who had crept into a room without being spotted, was caught naked, again masturbating and 'covered in lubricant'.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) City Centre tweeted: “Male reported to be masturbating in female toilets of restaurant. Officers located & arrested male in nearby massage parlour mid solo act!”

Sgt Jon Kenna, from GMP’s City Centre team, says the man currently remains in custody for questioning.

He said: “We took a call from the manager of a restaurant on Portland Street at around 11pm saying that there was a male stood in the middle of the female toilets with his trousers down masturbating.

“When the manager initially asked him to leave he refused, which is why police were called.

“By the time officers arrived, the male had made off to a nearby massage parlour but staff had no idea he was in there. He had let himself into a room and was discovered by officers naked, masturbating and covered in lubricant.

“He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of indecent exposure and remains in police custody.”