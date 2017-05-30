Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a suspended sentence after growing cannabis plants from seeds he bought over the internet.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers went to 44-year-old Richard Foster’s address in Norman Road, Birkby, after being notified by the Gas Board that they had discovered the electricity supply had been by-passed.

When they attended on February 10 they found 27 plants at various stages of growth in an attic room along with 60 cuttings which had all grown to maturity and could have been worth more than £40,000.

Michael Sisson-Pell, representing Foster, said it was an unusual case because Foster was naïve about growing the cannabis which was all for his own use but he had no idea how successful or not he would be.

He had consulted a video, an old book and the internet for information on how to grow the plants and purchased the equipment as well as the seed through the internet.

He had planted the seeds and not all had come up but had achieved 27 plants. He did not know if they were female or not and what they would give him.

They were at different heights because initially he only had a few lamps, those under the lamps grew quicker so he had bought some more equipment. He had then taken the cuttings from his original plants in case any of them failed or were of no use and had no intention of passing any cannabis on.

Mr Sisson-Pell said when the police searched the property they took away all the plants but left the equipment behind. Foster and his father had taken it all to the tip in Huddersfield themselves when the police did not go back.

“It has all now gone,” said Mr Sisson-Pell.

He said Foster was someone who had mental health and other problems and had indicated to the Probation Service he was motivated to work with them addressing his issues.

Foster admitted producing cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity and was given nine months in prison suspended for 18 months with 30 days rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Neil Clark said it had been a fairly sophisticated growing operation with 27 plants and around 60 cuttings.

“Not all of them would have reached maturity so the exact yield is impossible to determine,” he said.

He accepted Foster had issues with mental health, anxiety and alcohol but the rehabilitation days would help with those and he also had a supportive family.