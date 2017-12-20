Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been punished after failing to show up for unpaid work sessions.

Brad Leather, of Bank View in Earlsheaton, was handed the community order in February for an offence of assault.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work but missed sessions on November 2 and 14.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 27-year-old previously told his offender manager that he wasn’t in a good place to work.

His solicitor explained that he had experienced a difficult year after suffering two bereavements in his family.

Magistrates were also told that Leather had long-standing difficulties with anxiety and depression.

They extended his community order by six months to allow him to complete the hours outstanding.

He will also have to comply with a curfew for seven days to mark the breach.