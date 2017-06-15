Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two friends were viciously attacked by seven men in the car park of the Babes in the Wood pub at Woodkirk, near Dewsbury, last night (Wed).

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said one of the men was attacked with a broken bottle and had his head stamped on.

He said: “The two men had been drinking in the pub prior to the attack at 9.50pm. It’s not clear what sparked the assault.

“A 34-year-old man has suffered a slash to his forearm and a wound to his neck as well as a deep gouge to his head.

“He is recovering from his injuries in Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield. His 40-year-old friend received cuts and bruises.

“This was not a random attack.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information should ring police on 101.