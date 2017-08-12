Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN hurled a brick at his dad’s home smashing a window – but held his head in his hands and said ‘s***’ when later told by police he’d got the wrong house.

Assif Hussain had meant to target a family member’s address but instead caused £500 worth of damage to a neighbouring house on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury Moor.

The occupant was woken late on July 12 to the sound of smashing glass, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Half a house brick had been thrown at the living room window and Hussain was seen running away towards an alleyway by the side of the house.

The victim and another witness went outside and stopped the 35-year-old and he was detained as police were called.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said: “They asked him about the window and he said: ‘It’s nobody’s business – it’s my dad and brother’s window that I’ve smashed.

“When told whose window he’d smashed he held his head in his hands and said ‘s***’.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client was drunk at the time and believed that he was damaging his father’s property.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He made a huge mistake and is particularly embarrassed. He apologises profusely.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Hussain, of George Street in Dewsbury Moor, to pay £500 to fix the broken window as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

He told him: “Whatever the differences in your family you way to sort them out isn’t to go round in the middle of the night and put a brick through the window.

“It’s even worse when you’ve got the wrong window.”