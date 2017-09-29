Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cowlersley man said he ignored a court order not to contact his ex-girlfriend because he wanted to see his young son.

Sam Jowett, of Warneford Road, pleaded guilty to breaching his non-molestation order when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 26-year-old was banned from contacting his ex or going to her home as part of the order made in July.

But he sent her several text messages between August 10 and 21.

Jowett told the Huddersfield court that he just wanted to know how his little boy was doing.

He faces a trial over denied matters of harassment and assault which will take place on December 13.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that he will be sentenced for the order breach following the outcome of this.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting his ex or going to Browning Road in Deighton.