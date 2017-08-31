Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who claimed his ill health prevented him from completing his court order was told: “You weren’t too sick to go out thieving.”

Patrick Boltwood, of Edale Avenue in Newsome, was sentenced to the community order in July following his conviction for theft.

He was told to comply with 10 days of rehabilitation activities but missed two appointments with probation staff.

The 51-year-old, who appeared from custody, said he struggled due to various health problems including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But District Judge Gary Garland told him: “The community order isn’t particularly onerous as you have to turn up for 10 days over 12 months.

“If your health is so bad that you can’t go to the probation service then your doctor is going to have to say that.

“You weren’t too bad to go out and do a bit of thieving – it’s miraculous that you could do that but not the community order.”

Judge Garland added an extra day to the court order as punishment for the admitted breach.