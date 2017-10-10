The video will start in 8 Cancel

A main road was sealed off after two people were stabbed.

The attack happened in Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor last night.

The two men were walking along Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor when they become involved in an altercation with a group of youths.

Police say it resulted in two people being assaulted with a large knife.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his arm and the second person suffered more minor injuries.

Police confirmed this morning that a second 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody today.

Blackmoofoot Road between the junctions with Chapel Terrace and Nabcroft Lane was closed by police just after 7.40pm and remained closed for more than two hours.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170468783.

It is the latest in a series of attacks involving knives in Huddersfield in recent months.