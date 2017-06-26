Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man injured in an attack in a Holme Valley street had been stabbed with a knife, police have confirmed.

Police officers and an ambulance were called to Field Road, off Cinder Hills Road, in Holmfirth on Sunday at around 3pm.

The 20-year-old victim had been stabbed in the leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Two males were involved in an altercation and 20-year-old male suffered puncture wounds to his leg and are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Police inquiries are continuing.

The scene was cordoned off by police on Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170289985.

Residents took to Facebook to express their shock at the incident.

One said: “How awful. I hope the lad is okay.”

Another said: “Awful. What’s up with people these days?”

One resident added: “The street was taped off when I was walking home earlier. It’s on the end of Thorp Avenue next to garages.”

