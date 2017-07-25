Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was freed from his car by firefighters after a three-car crash in Milnsbridge tonight.

The emergency services were alerted at around 5.45pm to a crash involving two Vauxhall Astras and an Audi car on Whiteley Road which runs from Manchester Road into the centre of Milnsbridge.

Police said one man had been injured. There was no information on the seriousness of his injuries.

A police spokesman said everyone involved in the crash were conscious when officers arrived. Police were still at the scene at 6.50pm.

A fire service spokesman said two appliances from Huddersfield fire station had been sent to the scene. A casualty had been freed from one of the damaged cars and taken to hospital.

Whiteley Street was blocked as the emergency services dealt with the incident.