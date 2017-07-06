Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man got away with stealing vodka from a supermarket after warning staff: “I’ve got a needle.”

Michael Williams and a friend targeted the Co-op in Holmfirth on Tuesday (July 4), Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was sent back to jail after the Huddersfield court heard that he committed the offence just a day after his prison licence period expired.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Williams and his co-accused were watched as they headed to the spirits aisle of the Market Street store and stuffed eight bottles of vodka into their bags.

As they tried to leave staff grabbed a rucksack containing five bottles of vodka from Williams’ accomplice.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant made good his escape and shouted: ‘Don’t come near me, I’ve got a needle’.

“Nothing was brandished but nobody approached him and he left.”

The 36-year-old and his friend were stopped outside Holmfirth Bus Station after CCTV footage showed them heading in that direction.

There police recovered another three bottles of vodka from a bag they had with them.

Williams, of Wykeback Road in Leeds, claimed that he would have bought food and electricity with the stolen goods.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client was drunk at the time but denied making any threats to staff.

Magistrates sentenced Williams to eight weeks in custody.