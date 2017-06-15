Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who dragged his former girlfriend from her bed, tied her up and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Gareth Fisher broke into the Shelley house and bound his ex by the legs with curtains before repeatedly kicking her all over her body as she lay helpless on the floor.

The attack happened after she decided to end their three-year relationship, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Fisher, of Fields Way in Kirkheaton, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at the Huddersfield court over a prison video link.

Magistrates heard that the 24-year-old was jailed for 15 months in June last year for an offence of affray.

Following his release, he and his then girlfriend tried to work on their relationship but they finally split a week prior to the May 13 incident.

On that day the couple had been in touch via text messages and got into an argument.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “At 3am Fisher attended at her address, banging on the door before entering the property.

“She pretended to be asleep and he dragged her out of bed onto the floor.

“He hit her on the head and face and punched her dog.

“When she said that she would call police he told her that he was going to end her that night.”

By this point the couple had ended up in the living room where Fisher attacked her again.

Mr Bozman said: “He dragged her off the couch by her feet and tied them together with curtains.

“Then he punched and kicked her all over her body while she was on the floor.

“He continued to shout at her throughout, saying that he was going to kill her.”

Police arrived and Fisher, who warned his ex not to tell them anything when she answered the door, was arrested.

Last June Fisher was jailed over his violent behaviour after downing vodka.

He was still living with his ex when the row erupted while he was drinking with another man.

Fisher took a knife and invited the man to stab him before grabbing him by the throat.

The court heard that he had a personality disorder stemming from being physically abused.

Fisher is now addressing his alcohol problem, his solicitor Carl Kingsley explained.

He old magistrates: “The case isn’t pretty and it’s fortunate that the injuries were not more serious.

“He’s trying to take some responsibilty for his behaviour.

“He has underlying issues that explain why he is the way he is and has plans for the future to use his time in a more public spirited way.

Magistrates sentenced Fisher to 18 weeks in custody and told him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.