A JEALOUS man kicked in his ex-partner’s door - when he saw another man jumping from her flat window.

Police were called to the block of council flats in Carlton Way, Cleckheaton over concerns that Joel Shaw was outside armed with a knife.

They arrived to find that the 20-year-old had already forced his way inside the Kirklees Council-owned property.

He admitted to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident at around 5.30am on July 29 was reported to police by an anonymous female caller, prosecutor Lucy Malpas said.

The woman said that Shaw was at his former partner’s flat and expressed concern that he would cause damage to her car with a knife.

Officers arrived and, although knife was found, they did see Shaw at the window of the flat together with his ex.

Miss Malpas told the Huddersfield court: “The officers switched on their body worn cameras and could see the defendant.

“He was very agitated, aggressive and swearing at the officers from the window.”

The officers’ request to be let into the flat to ensure that everything was alright inside was initially refused.

Miss Malpas said that Shaw’s ex was unwilling to help with the prosecution but evidence had been obtained through what the officers witnessed and admissions made by Shaw in his police interview.

His former partner did admit to giving him a spare key but he arrived at the address in the early hours to find the chain had been put on the door.

Miss Malpas said: “He shouted to be let in but then saw a male jump out of the window.

“This caused him to become angry and kick at the door, causing the damage.

“Their argument over this has caused the attendance of police.

“She’s not been willing at all to cooperate with this.”

Shaw, of Westway in Mirfield, was told to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

District Judge Michael Fanning also sentenced the joiner to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work as punishment.