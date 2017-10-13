Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in a street confrontation.

Leeds Crown Court heard the complainant Leon Smith, 41, had gone out to remonstrate with youths who had been harassing his son claiming he owed some money.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said Mr Smith made a “foolish decision” to take a work saw with him and had caught up with three youths grabbing hold of one of them near Green Road, Fartown, and telling them to leave his son alone.

The defendant Chaves Keith Colby Buffong-Foulkes – nicknamed “Yardie” – was driving by and saw the incident.

Mr Mackay said he got out to see what was going on asking: “What are you going to do? These are my youngsters.”

One of the youths got a machete from a nearby garage but Buffong-Foulkes told him to put it away. Words were exchanged between Mr Smith and Buffong-Foulkes but then things appeared to calm down and he went back to his car.

However, things became heated again and he returned armed with a knife. Mr Smith had put his saw into his vehicle and went to reach for it again but was stabbed in the stomach by Buffong-Foulkes.

He grabbed the saw and swung at the defendant who drove away.

Mr Mackay said: “Mr Smith realised he had been stabbed and could see part of his insides coming out.”

He managed to drive home and sounded the horn to summon help. His family found him seriously injured and bleeding. An ambulance was called and he told the police “That boy Yardie stabbed me.”

He was then airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary where it was found the knife had missed vital organs but he had lost two litres of blood. After surgery he had 40 to 50 stitches but was expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Mackay said at the time Buffong-Folkes was on bail after being stopped in a car in Great Northern Street last year and found to have 15 bags of cannabis and £470 cash.

Conor Quinn, representing Buffong-Folkes, said he was initially the peace-maker and got everyone to put their weapons down, only reacting when he saw Mr Smith reaching for his saw again. A jail term would impact severely on family members he normally cared for.

Buffong-Folkes, 23 of Water Street, Springwood, admitted having cannabis with intent to supply, unlawful wounding, possessing a bladed article and was jailed for three years six months.

Judge James Spencer QC said: “At the end of the day it was you who used a knife.”