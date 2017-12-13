Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for four years after he carried out a shocking attack on his own mother at her flat in Dewsbury earlier this year.

Jake Barlow’s 48-year-old mum Deborah was left with a fractured eye socket and other facial injuries after he kicked her in the head during the attack in February.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) that the alarm was raised by the complainant’s partner who told a neighbour that Barlow was “kicking hell” out of his mother and begging her to call the police.

Recorder Ben Nolan QC said when two officers attended that night they found Barlow’s mum collapsed on the floor and going in and out of consciousness.

“Despite her condition you showed no sympathy or understanding of her plight,” the judge told Barlow.

Barlow, of Ashworth Close, Eightlands, was seen making aggressive gestures towards his stricken mother and saying:”You’ve been p****** me off all day.”

Recorder Nolan said CCTV footage of Barlow’s arrest and detention showed that he had not demonstrated any regret or remorse about the incident.

Barlow had denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on his mother at his trial in Leeds back in September, but the jury found him guilty of the offence and Recorder Nolan concluded that the defendant was a dangerous offender.

The court heard that father-of-one Barlow had previously served a four-year prison sentence for wounding with intent and he was still on licence for that crime when he attacked his mum.

In view of the dangerousness assessment Recorder Nolan imposed an extended licence period of 12 months on top of Barlow’s four-year jail term and it means he will not be released at the two-thirds stage unless the Parole Board think it is safe to do so.

Barrister Nicoleta Alistari, for Barlow, now accepted his responsibility for the offence and was devastated by what he had done to his mother.

She said he had fallen into a destructive pattern of behaviour and was determined to do all he could to change that following his release.

“There is a glimmer of hope in this young man’s case that he is still capable of change,” she submitted.