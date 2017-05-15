Video will play in

A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Honley.

A police cordon remains in place at Stone Fold in Honley this morning after the incident at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The air ambulance was called but it is unclear if he was taken to hospital in it. Officers were last night doing door-to-door enquiries to try and find out what had happened.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police told us they found a man on the ground with serious injuries.

The 52-year-old was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for medical treatment.

A 49-year-old man, from Huddersfield, was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are at the scene this morning, with police tape stopping people accessing part of Stone Fold, which is just off Jagger Lane in the centre of the Holme Valley village.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Kirklees Police on 101.