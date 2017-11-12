Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with an attack outside a bar in Halifax town centre on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Commercial Street, near McFlys bar, shortly before midnight.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man had been assaulted. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Two women are believed to have intervened and offered first aid to the victim and police would also like to speak to them as they may have vital information about what took place.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the people in the CCTV images, or who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what took place to come forward.

Information can be given to Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170528002 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.