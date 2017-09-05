Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help after a man was robbed on Willow Lane, Huddersfield.

The incident happened at 12.30am on Thursday, 31 August, when the man was walking towards St John’s Road when he passed the Greenway. He was then approached by two men and one of them asked for property and searched his pockets before taking personal items.

Officers want to speak to two men. The first is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

The second is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Det Con Simon Thomas of Kirklees CID, said: “This has been a traumatic time for the victim and I am asking anyone with any information which may assist in identifying the suspects to come forward.”

Phone Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170401262