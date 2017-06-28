Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man locked up after failing to show up for his trial complained that he was forced to miss surgery due to his arrest.

Alan Roberts, of Lydgate Close in New Mill, had denied a charge of assault and his case was set down for trial.

The complainant failed to show up for this on May 18 and, while the matter against him was dismissed, magistrates ordered his arrest.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 39-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday in custody and pleaded guilty to missing court.

His excuse was that he put the wrong date in his phone and thought that his trial was on June 18.

Magistrates were told that Roberts had been in custody since Saturday evening.

Due to this the forklift truck driver missed his surgery on June 16, planned after he recently suffered a broken wrist.

Magistrates told him that the day he had spent in custody would serve as his punishment.