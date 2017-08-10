Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to investigate after a 51-year-old man had one of his arms trapped in a machine yesterday (Wed) at an Oakes firm which supplies ready meals.

Det Insp John Charlton of Kirklees CID said the accident occurred at 1pm at Country Park Foods on New Hey Road.

Mr Charlton said: “We were called out after reports that a 51-year-old man had got one of his arms trapped in a machine causing very serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary and I believe he underwent an operation this morning. There’s a suggestion that he might lose the arm.

“The Health & Safety Executive have been notified and are investigating. We have investigated the incident and can say that there are no suspicious circumstances.”

Country Park Foods have been approached for comment.