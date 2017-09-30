Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled racist abuse at police when they arrested him by mistake for a fight involving weapons.

Gregory Cass had contacted them himself over the disturbance outside his Batley home but turned on the officers when they arrested him instead.

The row happened shortly after police arrived at Wyvern Close at 9pm on August 26

Prosecutor Jill Seddon told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that a number of officers were involved in a search of the area after it was reported that weapons had been used.

Cass, 50, was arrested and placed in the rear of the police van.

Mrs Seddon said: “The defendant said: ‘Watch what happens to you, you black c**t’’.

“He then immediately said: ‘I'm sorry, I’m not a racist – I shouldn’t have called you that’.”

Cass pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated disorderly behaviour.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that his client’s drinking that night probably contributed to the words he used.

He told the court: “He cannot believe that he would use such words and as soon as it came out he immediately apologised.

“He’d called police about the disturbance and when they came they didn’t arrest the people involved.

“As a result of this Mr Cass got annoyed and – he’s not a racist.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Cass £185 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

He told him: “I’d question why anybody would challenge somebody simply because of their colour.”