A sex offender has appeared in court for the second time in just 24 hours after causing a nuisance in public.

Harry Trayte, who has mental health issues, was earlier this month given a community order for exposing himself to member of staff at the Carphone Warehouse in Dewsbury.

The 23-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday after repeatedly running into the road when he was meant to be meeting his probation officer.

Police were called to the Huddersfield Probation Office on St John’s Road after staff reported that he was being aggressive towards them and refusing to leave.

When they arrived he ran into the middle of the road twice, narrowly avoiding traffic, and police were forced to arrest him over safety concerns.

Trayte, formally of Thongsbridge but currently of no fixed address, claimed that no-one wanted to help him but admitted breaching the peace.

He agreed to be bound over to the sum of £50 to keep the peace for the next six months but was back in custody again today.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that he was arrested after causing a disturbance at Holmfirth Library.

This happened on the same day his earlier court appearance, magistrates were told.

Trayte was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after pulling down his boxers in the phone shop.

His solicitor explained that he was seeking attention due to his mental health difficulties and he was ordered to undergo mental health treatment as part of his community order.

Mrs Jones told magistrates that Trayte had spent the night in custody following his most recent arrest.

She asked them to dismiss the case against him as an offender cannot be arrested twice for breaching the peace within 24 hours.