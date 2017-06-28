Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN breached his curfew order - to put the bins out.

Alex Grogan, 21, was handed a community order in April following his conviction for an offence of criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates ordered him to comply with a curfew until August 3.

He has to remain indoors at his address in Alexandra Crescent, Dewsbury, between 7pm and 7am.

The Huddersfield court heard that he was out of the house during these hours for seven minutes on June 3.

He explained that he was late back inside because he was putting the bins out.

Magistrates were told that he also found it difficult to be home on time on Thursdays because he attends a course for binge drinkers.

They fined him £40 for the breach and altered his curfew hours on Thursdays to 10pm until 7am.