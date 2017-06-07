Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who feared going to his probation appointments because he thought that he was going to be arrested has appeared in court – in the prison dock.

Damien Fairburn, 29, was arrested on a warrant for breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision.

His bizarre excuse was that he’d avoided going to the appointments after missing one session, fearing that police would find him if he showed up again.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He’s buried his head in the sand and understood that he would go to prison because he hadn’t been in touch.”

Fairburn, of Moorbottom Road in Thornton Lodge, was released from custody in November and told to comply with the probation service as part of his post-sentence supervision.

But after missing his initial appointment on April 19 he missed further appointments with his supervising officer on April 26 and May 3.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he had not given any explanation for these absences but on one occasion texted his officer to ask if police were after him.

A warrant was then ordered for Fairburn’s arrest when he failed to show up for court in May for the breach.

Mr Blanchard added: “He should have gone to his appointments rather than hiding.

“His perception was that police would pick him up from the probation service but they can’t do that.”

Magistrates released Fairburn and allowed his order to continue.

He must pay £50 fine and £50 costs as punishment.