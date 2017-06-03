Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was reportedly mown down on the pavement after violence outside a pub in Halifax town centre last night.

Police were called to The Salvation pub in Bull Green just after 10.20pm to reports of a ‘mass brawl.’

Two men were left in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A gang of men, wearing balaclavas and brandishing weapons, were said to have burst into the pub. A BMW car mounted the pavement outside and struck one of the men, who was then attacked.

The man hit by the car, thought to be in his 30s, suffered serious injuries while a second man, understood to be in his 20s, suffered stab wounds.

Chief Insp Gareth Crossley, of Calderdale police, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing into the full circumstances of what happened last night but I would like to reassure members of the public that this is a single isolated incident.

“I would ask for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver BMW car driving in the area to contact police as they may have information valuable to the investigation.”

The manager at the pub said that they had been told not to comment. Asked if everybody was all right he said: “Yes, we’re fine.”

The pub is open as normal.

Anyone with information should ring the police on 101.