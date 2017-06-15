Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested after a property developer’s Range Rover was attacked with a pickaxe has been released on bail.

Armed police were called to a building site in Calder Road, Lower Hopton, on Wednesday morning following reports of a man wielding a pickaxe.

The company boss who runs the site where a disused building is being converted into apartments claimed he had been threatened and attempted to flee.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When the man, who asked not to be named, tried to drive off a pickaxe was smashed into the Range Rover’s bonnet.

West Yorkshire Police said a man was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, affray and causing damage to a motor vehicle. Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.