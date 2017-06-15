A man arrested after a property developer’s Range Rover was attacked with a pickaxe has been released on bail.
Armed police were called to a building site in Calder Road, Lower Hopton, on Wednesday morning following reports of a man wielding a pickaxe.
The company boss who runs the site where a disused building is being converted into apartments claimed he had been threatened and attempted to flee.
When the man, who asked not to be named, tried to drive off a pickaxe was smashed into the Range Rover’s bonnet.
West Yorkshire Police said a man was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, affray and causing damage to a motor vehicle. Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.