A young man remains in hospital today (Tuesday) after he was stabbed in a vicious attack.

The 20-year-old suffered serious injuries after being stabbed twice in Crosland Moor yesterday evening.

Police were called just after 7pm to Cromarty Drive where the man was found with two stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said this morning that the man remains in hospital as detectives from Kirklees CID are continuing to search for the person responsible.

The spokesperson said: “Kirklees CID are investigating following a violent assault last night in Crosland Moor.

“Police were called yesterday, August 7, at around 7:02pm to reports of a man found with stab wounds on Cromarty Drive.

“A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance for urgent medical treatment. He remains in hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”