Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

a MAN attacked outside a house where a wedding celebration was taking place remains seriously ill.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the incident on Thursday night in which a 36-year-old was attacked by two men.

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after suffering a serious head injury.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital following the attack in Warwick Road in Batley Carr.

The attack happened between 10.15pm and 10.45pm outside a house where a pre-wedding gathering was being held.

Early reports suggested that someone had been stabbed but police do not believe that any weapons were used.

The Examiner understands that the wedding celebration was not connected to what happened in the street outside.

A man connected to the family celebration said their only involvement was calling for help after finding the man hurt outside.

The family member said: “All we have to say about the incident is it took place on the street near our house and we called the emergency services.”

Afterwards the hooded attackers fled towards Town Street, leaving the gravely injured man behind.

The scene in Warwick Road, close to a primary school, was cordoned off throughout the night as police conducted enquiries, lifting the cordon just before lunchtime on Friday.

Businesses nearby said that police had asked them for CCTV footage of the street outside.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident to come forward.

The first suspect was described as Asian, about 6ft tall, of slim to medium build and wearing a dark hooded top.

The second man was 5ft 6in tall, stocky and wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing enquiries into what has been a very serious assault which has left a local man with serious head injuries.

“I would like to speak with anyone who saw what took place or has any information about the incident.

“We would also like anyone who saw the two suspects running away from Warwick Road onto Town Street, just after the attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees on 101 referencing crime number 13170345427.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.