Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed of his bike at knifepoint.

The 28-year-old man was confronted by two men in an alleyway behind the KFC restaurant in Westbourne Road at Marsh , said police.

The victim, who has not been named, was threatened and had his green and black Voodoo Bantu mountain bike taken from him.

The robbery happened at around 9pm on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to two youths in connection with the incident.

The first is described as black, aged 18-20, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and of stocky build. He had facial stubble and wore a black hooded top with the hood up.

There was a white mark on his left shoulder area. He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms and spoke with a local accent.

Police describe the second man as white, aged 16-18 years old, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall and also of a stocky build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and grey shorts. He also spoke with a local accent.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting 13170399329 to ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.