A man was threatened and robbed at knifepoint in the middle of the day.

The victim was walking past the car park entrance of the George Inn pub in Healey Lane, Batley, at about 1.20pm on Monday July 31 when he was approached by a man with a knife.

The suspect approached the victim and demanded money from him. The victim handed over a bank note and fled on foot.

The suspect walked from the scene in the direction of Batley town centre.

He was Asian, in his early 20s, with short hair and stubble, wearing dark blue Adidas jogging bottoms and top.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact PC Freeman at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170350918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.