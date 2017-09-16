Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed over his “flagrant breach” of a court order.

Banares Hussain, of Church Street in Paddock, pleaded guilty to breaching his post-sentence supervision requirements.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 46-year-old failed to show for office-based appointments on April 12 and 19.

The court was told that he hadn’t been in touch with the probation service since February.

His solicitor Marnat Ali explained that he missed appointments after several of his family members were attacked by people with machetes.

He added: “He did try to contact probation without success. He should have taken greater steps to inform the service of his difficulties.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told Hussain that he was sending him back to prison for 14 days.

He said to him: “This is a flagrant breach and it’s very serious.”