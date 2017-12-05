Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paranoid schizophrenic claims he killed his stepfather because he sexually abused him as a child.

Wayne Thornton admitted killing his stepdad John Uttley 45 years after the alleged attack – but denies murdering him.

The 52-year-old had been living at his mum and 79-year-old stepdad’s Paddock home for three weeks when the killing took place on June 28.

He handed himself in to Huddersfield Police Station hours later, telling cops: “I murdered John Uttley because he has been a complete b**tard to me all my life.”

Requesting valium from the custody nurse, he also said he was feeling “anxious as he had just murdered someone.”

When interviewed by police, he claimed that his stepdad forced him to commit a sex act on him when he was seven-years-old.

Thornton, who had only met his biological father once, said the incident happened while he and his younger brother were home alone with Mr Uttley in the family’s former home in Longwood Gate in Longwood.

The officer interviewing him said: “You were looking for a father figure and you got someone who abused you.”

He agreed, going on to say that it affected him psychologically and he wishes he ‘never met’ Mr Uttley, who he described as a “bad ‘un.”

He said he told his mum, Louise Uttley, about the incident about 10 years ago.

But she and other members of the Uttley family deny Thornton’s sexual abuse allegations.

Thornton, who was in care as a teenager, has been in prison and in January was admitted to Wakefield’s Fieldhead Hospital. He has a history of substance abuse.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he had taken an ounce of amphetamine when he woke up around 9am or 10am on June 27 before smoking cannabis for the rest of the day.

Around 1am on June 28, he took a hammer from the kitchen and went to Mr Uttley’s bedroom, where he slept alone and naked.

He said: “I was in my bedroom listening to music and I decided to go and kill him for all what he done. I just went and got a hammer and hit him over the head ‘til he died.”

During the killing, he said he was calling his stepfather a ‘b**tard’ and that Mr Uttley moaned “a bit.”

He admitted: “I smashed his skull open.”

He then added he hit him with the blunt side of the hammer because he wanted to kill him “as quickly as possible so he wouldn’t be in pain.

“I haven’t done it because I am horrible. I have done it because he deserves it,” he told police.

He added: “My mum can have a break now and he won’t f*****g do that again.”

Mum and wife Louise Uttley, who slept in a different bedroom to her husband, admits that she and Mr Uttley did had difficulties in their relationship.

He could be abusive when he drank and had threatened her with a knife when the children were young. But she said there were only one or two incidents when he was violent and the abuse was mainly verbal.

A post-mortem revealed that eight individual blows had been delivered to Mr Uttley – three blows to the skull and others to the left side of his face and neck area.

The left side of his face was completely shattered, including five fractures to his left jaw.

The trial continues.