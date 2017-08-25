Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN ignored his court order – to go to Tesco to buy whisky and coke.

Kryzysztof Jasiniewski admitted that his former partner drove him to the supermarket to get the drink.

But the delivery driver had been banned from contacting his ex after being convicted of assaulting her twice.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching the indefinite restraining order made in March this year.

As part of the order he was also prohibited from going to the mum-of-three’s home in Sykes Close, Batley.

Police were called the the house on March 26 when she reported that he had turned up drunk, followed her and then taken her keys.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he disputed this, claiming that he had been with his ex for most of the day and moved back in with her.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, described the restraining order breach as unusual.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He says they woke up that morning, had breakfast together and she took him to Tesco to get some whisky and coke.

“It’s an unusual breach. There’s no violence in this case and he’s as complicit as she is.”

Magistrated jailed the Polish national, who has since moved to the Wakefield area, for 14 weeks due to his “wilful failure to comply with court orders.”

He must pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.