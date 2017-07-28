Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for CCTV footage following an incident at a pre-wedding gathering that left a 36-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police were called to an address in Warwick Road, Batley Carr, at 10.40pm on Thursday night. An altercation is understood to have taken place, which then spilled out into the street. There were initial reports that a man had been stabbed. Several vehicles had windows smashed.

(Image: Mike Clark)

Warwick Road was cordoned off throughout the night as officers made inquiries. Neighbours around the house, which had a white marquee in the back garden, remained tight-lipped but workers at local businesses were able to shed some light on the drama.

(Image: Mike Clark)

“We understand that there was a wedding party and a man was stabbed,” said one. Another added: “The police have been in here asking us for any CCTV footage of the street outside. We were told that there was a man in hospital bleeding badly. The road was sealed off when we arrived at 8.05am. We were told it had been that way all night.”

(Image: Mike Clark)

The cordon was lifted shortly before lunchtime on Friday. No arrests have been made.

Early reports suggested the man had been stabbed but a police spokeswoman said: “It is not thought any weapons were used.”