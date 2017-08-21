Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on a busy Huddersfield road.

The 64-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a Kia Picanto while walking along Manchester Road in Milnsbridge late on Sunday night.

Police said he was walking on the side of the road when he was hit, and remains in hospital this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called at around 9.30pm, with fire and ambulance attending as well as officers who closed off the road.

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A blue Kia Picanto was travelling along Manchester Road in the direction of Morley Lane.

“The car collided with a 64-year-old man who was walking beside the road.

“He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical treatment. He remains in hospital at this time.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or the car or the man prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 1842 of August 20.