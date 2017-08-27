Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man aged 60 was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car smashed into a building in Sowerby Bridge.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place just after 6am on Sunday in Town Hall Street when a Mini Cooper hit a building at the junction of Hollins Mill Lane.

The car then came to a stop on Town Hall Street.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the car was being driven just before it.

Police said a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police asked for any witnesses to call police on 101 quoting log 466 of Sunday August 27.