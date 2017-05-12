Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was treated in hospital for serious injuries after he fell into a wall when he was punched outside a Holmfirth pub, police have revealed.

The incident happened outside the Shoulder of Mutton on Dunford Road between 1am and 2am on Sunday April 23.

Police have just issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: “The victim, a 30-year-old man, had been in the pub several hours.

“As he was stood alone outside he was approached from behind and punched twice, causing him to fall into a wall, before hitting the ground. He was treated in hospital for serious injuries.”

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be passed to Det Con Riley at Kirklees CID by calling 101 and quoting 13170183427.